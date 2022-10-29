FIRE fighters were called to an early-morning blaze at the former site of the Tuggerah SuperCentre.
A fire alarm went off at the now rebranded Home Co Tuggerah super centre at 4.47am Sunday. NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Wyong, Berkeley Vale, Tuggerah, Bateau Bay, Doyalson and the heavy HAZMAT crew were sent to the scene.
On arrival crews were faced with an electrical fire in the ceiling of a ground floor store.
As fire fighters got to work on the initial blaze, a second alarm went off in a neighbouring store.
IN THE NEWS:
Crews managed to extinguish the fire. They remained on scene on Sunday morning to carry out salvage work. According to early reports there has been smoke and water damage to one main store and adjoining retailers.
Paramedics and police were also called to the scene, but it is understood no one was injured in the blaze.
The incident is expected to cause some store closures at the super centre on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.