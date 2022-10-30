Owner Bruce Mackenzie scores big win with Oakfield Arrow in Four Pillars

Former Port Stephens mayor Bruce Mackenzie was celebrating trackside at Newcastle on Saturday after a huge win at Rosehill in the $500,000 Four Pillars Midway (1500 metres) with mare Oakfield Arrow.
A $170,000 Gold Coast Yearling Sale buy for Mackenzie, the five-year-old took her career earnings to $482,840 with the first-prize purse of $287,000.
Oakfield Arrow, an $18 chance, was part of a winning double for apprentice Zac Lloyd at the Golden Eagle meeting.
Lloyd had Oakfield Arrow midfield, three wide with cover, after a moderate start from gate 12 before bringing her wider on the turn for a clear run down the straight.
Oakfield Arrow battled it out with Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer's Awesome Lad over the final 300m and prevailed by 0.4 of a length.
The win was a career highlight for Wyong trainer Kristen Buchanan.
"It's a great result for the stable and a fantastic result for one of our biggest supporters," Buchanan told Sky Racing.
"Bruce Mackenzie has been amazing for my stable and has given us some fantastic opportunities, and this little mare has been so consistent.
"She's won two Midways and this is just a race we had in mind for her to really target.
"You think you've drawn a bad gate and then it's where you want to be on the track, so you just never know what's going to happen."
Lloyd, who won earlier on Mars Mission, was grateful for the chance on Oakfield Arrow, which now has five wins and five placings in 20 starts.
"It's a half-million dollar race and you don't get these every day, so I'm just thankful for the opportunity I had and it all panned out nicely. The horse dug in nicely," Lloyd said.
"She just began a bit tardily but I was adamant I didn't want to be too far back with a big field. I was more than happy to be three deep with cover, which I was.
"I got into a lovely rhythm throughout, peeled out nicely and she picked up very quickly and just maybe hit the front a bit too soon, so there was still a bit in the tank at the end, which was good."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.