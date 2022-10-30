Newcastle Herald
Stockton, Wests eye potential Tom Locker Cup showdown in Newcastle District Cricket Association as Daniel Arms scores century

October 30 2022
Stockton and Wests have put themselves in the strongest possible position to feature in the Tom Locker Cup final after the joint competition leaders both recorded bonus-point wins on the weekend while Charlestown captain Daniel Arms scored a century.

