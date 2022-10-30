Stockton and Wests have put themselves in the strongest possible position to feature in the Tom Locker Cup final after the joint competition leaders both recorded bonus-point wins on the weekend while Charlestown captain Daniel Arms scored a century.
Newcastle District Cricket Association's major and minor premiers respectively from last season have asserted some early dominance in 2022-23, now undefeated from their three outings so far this campaign.
Quickly chasing down small targets in similar fashion on Saturday, Stockton (1-65) made light work of hosts Wallsend (64) while Wests (3-65) easily accounted for Cardiff-Boolaroo (63) at Harker Oval.
The second innings at each venue was completed inside 12 overs.
Adrian Chad (4-23), Lincoln Melmeth (3-8), Nick Foster (31 not out) and Logan Weston (28 not out) were Stockton's best performers while Rob Lankester (38 not out) and Aaron Bills (3-15) stood out for Wests.
The Magpies and Rosellas sit alongside one another on the overall ladder with 21 points, also topping their separate pools with just the single one-day round remaining.
Third-placed Charlestown (6-275), with opener Arms notching up 107 in their 74-run win over Hamilton-Wickham (201) at Charlestown Oval, stay within striking distance.
Arms hit eight fours and four sixes in his 94-ball dig, marking a third ton in first grade, combining with Daniel Chillingworth (71) for a second-wicket partnership of 170.
The winner of this weekend's clash between Charlestown and Wallsend, 15 and 14 points each, will become the only team with any potential of knocking Stockton out of the upcoming 40-over decider.
On the other side of the draw two-time defending Tom Locker Cup champions Wests can only possibly be caught by City (14), after an all-round effort from skipper Ben Patterson (65 not out, 2-22) helped the Sabres (3-243) beat Belmont (162) at Cahill Oval.
Oli Carter (77) and Harrison Allomes (59) also reached fifty as City made it back-to-back victories.
Merewether tasted their first success of the summer, overcoming hosts University by four wickets.
The Lions were six down in the 37th over when they reeled in the 108 posted by the Sea Dragons with skipper Josh Geary (50 not out) steadying the ship after losing four batsmen early.
"We made it hard for ourselves, but we got there in the end," Geary said.
Jeremy Smith (20 not out, 3-13, run out) was busy for the visitors.
There was no play at Ron Hill Oval with the scheduled fourth-round fixture between Toronto and Waratah-Mayfield called off Friday night.
POOL A: Wests 21; City 14; Belmont, Merewether, University 11; Hamwicks 6.
POOL B: Stockton 21; Charlestown 15; Wallsend 14; Toronto 7; Waratah-Mayfield 6; Cardiff-Boolaroo 4.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
