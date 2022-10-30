Newcastle Herald
Basketball: Hunter product Kouat Noi sinks Taipans on the buzzer

Updated October 30 2022 - 3:14am, first published 1:00am
Forward Kouat Noi drained a last-gasp three-pointer to snatch a 106-103 win for the Sydney Kings. Picture Jonathan Carroll

HUNTER-product and Sydney Kings forward Kouat Noi made his 25th birthday a night to remember by drilling a game-winning three-pointer on the buzzer to cap a thrilling 106-103 victory over Cairns Taipans.

