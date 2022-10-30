The Newcastle Jets have added strike power to their roster, signing former US college star Murphy Agnew.
Agnew is the third American alongside defenders Emily Garnier and Cannon Clough to join the Jets.
She played for Harvard University before a season in Iceland with Thrttur Reykjavk.
The Jets scored only 15 goals last season, more than only bottom two Western Sydney (7) and Wellington (13).
"Murphy is someone who comes to us having had successful college experience in the US as well as a season in Iceland," Jets coach Ash Wilson said.
She is versatile, has a great work rate and likes to play forward and involve herself in attacking movements.- ASH WILSON
"She has so many attributes we believe will contribute positively to our environment and the performances we are looking to put in that reflect the town and what it means to play for Newcastle. She is versatile, has a great work rate and likes to play forward and involve herself in attacking movements. She has the capacity to score goals and break teams down with her ability to run with the ball in space but will be tireless in defence as well. She is a quality person who will bring a lot to the change-room, pitch and community and I'm looking forward to having her join us."
Agnew is confident a stint in Australia will help her develop.
"I'm very happy to have signed for the Jets and I'm excited to use this opportunity to help the team and grow as a player on and off the field," Agnew said. "I'm looking forward to being part of a hard-working community and being able to play with an awesome group of girls. It's shaping up to be an intense, competitive season and I can't wait to get started."
The Jets started preseason training last week. They open their new campaign against the Brisbane Roar at Perry Park On November 19.
The Jets finished eighth last campaign with 10 points.
