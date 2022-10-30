Sam Kavanagh import Wrathful delivers at Newcastle

Imported four-year-old Wrathful created a huge impression when winning at his second start at the Newcastle meeting on Saturday.
The Great Britain-bred gelding, trained locally by Sam Kavanagh, stepped out in the provincial maiden handicap (1400m) after debuting over the same trip at Warwick Farm on October 19 when he ran on strongly from midfield to finish fourth, just under two lengths from the winner.
On Saturday, he was the $1.85 favourite and was allowed to settle in midfield before setting out after Nathan Doyle-trained leader Edge Of Reward in the home straight. With Ashley Morgan aboard, he reached the lead in the shadows of the post.
Kavanagh bought the horse online in an Irish sale on behalf of clients for 80,000 guineas, or about $150,000 Australian, close on two years ago.
The trainer, who was forced to scratch favourite Kayobi from the $500,000 Four Pillars at Rosehill on Saturday because the horse wasn't 100 per cent, was elated with Wrathful's victory.
"This horse has been a work in progress, so we have given him plenty of time," Kavanagh said.
"He is a real talent and although he is classed as a four-year-old here, he is a three-year-old by European standards.
"Today the runner-up was five lengths in front of Wrathful at the 600 and my horse was very strong late.
"I will probably start him in a 1600-metre Midway at Newcastle on the Hunter day in two weeks then spell him."
New father Blake Spriggs had four rides on the day for a win and two placings.
Spriggs was aboard $10 chance Definitely Maybe, which was a narrow winner of the 1250m maiden plate.
The mare had been placed in three of her five starts and there were excuses when she placed at Kembla last start because she lost a plate during the race.
Matthew Smith, one of Spriggs' main supporters, trains the winner. Spriggs' partner, Kasey, gave birth to their first child, Brooklyn, last Wednesday.
Paul Perry's talented three-year-old, Forecaster, made a successful return to racing with a fast-finishing win in the opening event, a class 1 handicap (900m).
During the winter, the gelding won at Canterbury first-up then was an unlucky and close second at Randwick.
He then failed at Randwick on July 6 but pulled up lame and went for a spell.
Another Newcastle trainer, Scott Aspery, was in the winners' circle with the consistent Annulus in the benchmark 68 handicap (1600m).
The four-year-old has won three from 12 with six placings.
Mitchell Bell rode Annulus as part of a treble at the meeting.
Aaron Bullock rode two winners - Forecaster and the Paul Messara-trained Silver City.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.