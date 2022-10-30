Dan Bailey has delivered a match-winning cameo with the bat to help rescue Lake Mac's innings and see the Attack stay undefeated in this season's T20 Regional Bash.
Bailey, No.8 in the order, scored 27 runs from 26 balls having arrived at the crease after a mid-innings collapse of 3-0 against the Hunter Thoroughbreds at Thornton on Sunday.
His three fours and one six saw Lake Mac recover from 6-60 to reach 7-105, dismissed one shy of Hunter's total.
The Attack drew level the following ball before finishing off with a six to end up 7-112 with three overs remaining.
Bailey and Adam Winchester (20 not out) combined for a partnership of 45.
Lake Mac trio Joseph Gillard (3), Daniel Chillingworth (0) and Jed Dickson (10) were the three batsmen out in quick succession while Attack opener Jeff Goninan top scored with 28.
Bailey was kept wicketless when bowling while Chillingworth returned figures of 3-9 from four overs.
Having survived that scare, Lake Mac now take on rivals Newcastle Blasters under lights at No.1 Sportsground next Thursday (November 10) in a bid to reach a fourth straight NSW Country final.
The Attack opened their campaign with a 29-run victory against Central Coast Rush last week.
Earlier at Thornton on Sunday, Newcastle easily accounted for Hunter by reeling in the 88 required just two wickets down in the ninth over.
Jacob Montgomery made 36 not out and Aaron Bills took 2-12.
The Blasters host Central Coast at No.1 next Tuesday (November 8).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
