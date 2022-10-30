Newcastle Herald
Minns confirms visit to erosion-hit beach

October 30 2022 - 6:30pm
Waves breaking directly onto the recently reinforced rock wall at North Stockton yesterday. Residents want opposition leader Chris Minns to visit today or tomorrow. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

LABOR state opposition leader Chris Minns is expected to visit Stockton to meet with concerned residents over beach erosion during a visit to Newcastle this afternoon and tomorrow.

