Minns confirms visit to erosion-hit beach

LABOR state opposition leader Chris Minns is expected to visit Stockton to meet with concerned residents over beach erosion during a visit to Newcastle this afternoon and tomorrow.
Mr Minns is scheduled to inspect the UGL Goninan train building and repair facility at Broadmeadow this afternoon, and is a guest at a Hunter Business Chamber breakfast tomorrow morning.
The Newcastle Herald understands negotiations are under way for a beach-front meeting after the UGL tour.
Stockton Community Group co-president Alison Rigby said yesterday that residents would be "extremely disappointed" if Mr Minns did not visit Stockton while in Newcastle.
Mr Minns is also expected to speak about Labor's intentions in moving amendments to the private member's bill tabled by Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper in support of a Newcastle container terminal.
Responding to news of the opposition leader's visit, Mr Piper said he welcomed Labor's help.
"I've been very pleased to have the support of the Opposition in getting rid of the terrible restrictions on the Port of Newcastle," Mr Piper said yesterday.
"I'm particularly pleased that they supported me to bring the debate and vote to finalisation on the next sitting day of Parliament so this can be completed this year and this term.
"As well, I'll continue to talk with the government and try to build a consensus across the parliament, if possible."
This afternoon's visit to UGL Goninan is designed to build on the manufacturing policies unveiled earlier this month at the ALP state conference, which included a Labor pledge to return to locally built public transport, after what the opposition describes as years of problems with overseas built trains, ferries and trams.
But the erosion at Stockton is probably the most politically pressing issue facing the opposition, given the support that Hunter voters give the party by returning its members to parliament.
As the Newcastle Herald reported on Saturday, Labor has been under pressure to financially commit to a long-term solution to the continued Stockton erosion, which has been held back, but not stopped, by rock walls and sand-bagging.
City of Newcastle has been working with the Coalition government on a long-term solution, with offshore dredging considered by experts over a range of reports to be the only sustainable way to find the 100,000 cubic metres or more of sand that is being lost from Stockton every year.
After repeated requests from the Herald, the opposition leader's office provided a statement last week that said the ALP supported offshore dredging in principle and was open to looking at it.
A combined federal/state/council funding package of $6.2 million was announced earlier this month to put some 300,000 cubic metres of sand at the southern end of the beach.
With the March 25, 2023 election now just five months away, the ALP is working to position Mr Minns as the alternative premier, with Labor ahead in recent opinion polls as a growing number of Coalition MPs signal their intention to retire at the election.
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said it was important for local businesses to have the chance to raise issues directly with someone who was potentially the next premier of NSW.
"Labor have been talking up the prospects of redefining elements of state procurement that will provide greater opportunity for local business to participate, particularly manufacturers," Mr Hawes said.
