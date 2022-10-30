Carnival atmosphere as families enjoy fun in the sun at Stockton

HUNDREDS of people converged on Griffith Park, Stockton, on Sunday, as the City of Newcastle turned on a carnival atmosphere to mark the official opening of its recently completed $5 million upgrade of the suburb's retail area.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes and other councillors took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony before departing to nearby Stockton RSL for an ALP local government committee meeting.
As the Newcastle Herald reported last month, the council program of footpath, guttering and road resurfacing has given Mitchell Street a facelift that has also paid homage to the suburb's past, through signage developed in collaboration with Stockton Historical Society.
The widened footpaths, new trees and traffic calming speed bumps cost a small number of parking spaces, but with the street-work disruption now over, the general response on Sunday was a thumbs-up.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.