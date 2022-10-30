Newcastle Herald
Carnival atmosphere as families enjoy fun in the sun at Stockton

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
Updated October 30 2022 - 8:22am, first published 7:00am
Leo Bates and friend enjoying themselves at a City of Newcastle family fun day at Griffith Park, Stockton, yesterday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

HUNDREDS of people converged on Griffith Park, Stockton, on Sunday, as the City of Newcastle turned on a carnival atmosphere to mark the official opening of its recently completed $5 million upgrade of the suburb's retail area.

Local News

