Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young clocks four tries in England's 94-4 romp at World Cup

By Ian Chadband
Updated October 30 2022 - 5:13am, first published 4:00am
Knights winger Dom Young. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle flyer Dom Young has enhanced his new cult-figure status at the World Cup, clocking up four more tries to spearhead England's most facile of triumphs over Greece.

