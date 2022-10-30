"We went behind 17-12 with a minute to go," Pinkerton said. "Danielle Buttsworth kicked ahead and as she went to regather the ball she was dragged back. We were awarded a penalty try under the posts. That made it 17-all. The Bond player was given a yellow card which made it seven on six.We won the kickoff, maintained the ball and then got it wide to Ella Carslisle who gassed Bond's star winger and scored."