Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Michael Formosa savours special success with son of Ultimate Art

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated October 30 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Formosa and Ultimate Art. Picture by Peter Stoop

Michael Formosa was looking to the Bathurst carnival in March with Ultimate Rhapsody, and keeping him as a colt, after the son of Ultimate Art scored an emotional win for the Ellalong trainer-driver at Newcastle on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.