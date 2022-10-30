Michael Formosa savours special success with son of Ultimate Art

Michael Formosa was looking to the Bathurst carnival in March with Ultimate Rhapsody, and keeping him as a colt, after the son of Ultimate Art scored an emotional win for the Ellalong trainer-driver at Newcastle on Friday night.
Two-year-old Ultimate Rhapsody, one of just five horses sired by Formosa's two-time group 1 winner, broke through at his fifth start. He is the only progeny Formosa owns from Ultimate Art, which died in 2019 after winning 38 races and prizemoney of $621,996.
"It was pretty emotional to get him to the races and win," Formosa said.
"He's always shown me some ability, he's just untractable. He's just immature, a big horse and he sort of shies at everything.
"But he was winning trials doing things wrong, so I always knew he had some ability. He put it all together and he went quite well."
Formosa was thinking of gelding Ultimate Rhapsody but said "he changed my mind" with the win. He was now leaning towards a spell for Ultimate Rhapsody with a view to the Bathurst carnival.
The win was part of a good weekend for Formosa, who guided $51 shot Heavenly Holly to third in the group 2 4YO mares Breeders Challenge final at Menangle on Saturday night.
Formosa was proud of the effort from Heavenly Holly, which had been 10th and sixth in group 1 Breeders Challenge finals as a two and three-year-old.
"She was in the running line, which probably wasn't the place to be, with all the better ones drawn the pegs," he said.
"So she's done well.
"She lost a bit of ground on the corner, but she made it up in the straight."
He said she had also overcome recent troubles with her feet to make the decider and would now go for a spell.
"I've had a lot of trouble with her front feet the last five or six weeks, but she held together," he said.
"Just from all the wet weather, she was getting abscesses and cracks in her feet."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
