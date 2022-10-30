Natina Howard team stay on hot run with double at The Gardens

Two first-start winners at The Gardens on Saturday night have helped Keinbah trainer Natina Howard stay on a hot-streak of form.
Have To Go and It's Gold were impressive victors on debut to start the meeting.
It's Gold, a $5 chance from box one, won a 400m maiden by 4.25 lengths after Have To Go prevailed by 5.25 lengths over 515m as the $1.65 favourite from the two.
Howard also had placings on the program with Downtown Zipper and Post The Zipper, taking Howard to a streak of nine consecutive top-three finishers.
Downtown Zipper backed up a Gardens win a week earlier with a second placing, while Post The Zipper was third after a victory at the track on debut.
All four, plus Zipper Patrol, are down to race at Gosford on Tuesday.
Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis also had a winning weekend at The Gardens.
Okey made it three from three, all at the track, to start his career on Friday. Keybow bitch Jokey then made it back-to-back wins there on Saturday night.
Also on Saturday night, Ultimate Coat was third in the Good Odds Harada Cup final at Wentworth Park for Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen. Grim Madara edged out Punter's Bandit for the $13,000 first prize.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.