Sirron has a 'forever' legacy structure. It will never be for sale, as Sirron exists to perpetually support the vulnerable and improve community life through donations and reward the efforts of employees through profit sharing. I'm not aware of another private company with a distribution structure like ours, where the lowest-level employee can have an equal share of profit to the highest-level employee. The founder's values drive how we behave and who we align with. For us, that means operating sustainably daily, making products that improve the world we live in, profits from which improve lives in the communities we support. It's a really strong 'why' and it's being pursued by people who wholeheartedly embrace and embody the values of the group. I'm so damn proud of our team. When we are clear about "why" we do things its fun and fulfilling.