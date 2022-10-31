Where were you born and raised and who influenced your career most?
Born and raised in Melbourne and the biggest influence on my career was my mother. I learned the value of determination and work ethic at an early age, through the loss of our family unit with the passing of my father. My mum is a rockstar.
What roles did you have before starting at Sirron Holdings?
Prior to Sirron, I held front facing senior leadership roles with companies like Sanitarium, Blundstone Footwear and Bizley workwear, moving into change management/business improvement roles from auto components to automotive retail. I love people and products.
When did you start at Sirron Holdings, founded by the late John Watts?
In December 2015. A contact at Forsythes Recruitment (now called RareKind), called me and said "you're a practical person, I have a job for you!" - and the board of directors took it from there.
What does Sirron's companies do?
We have four trading brands: Norris Industries, manufacturing dishwashers since 1954; Butler Equipment, providing design and equipment for commercial kitchens for over 40 years; Zexa Clean, creating cleaning products that are effective, sustainable and reduce single-use plastic and carbon; Mahatmacane finance, providing finance for capital assets to the hospitality market
What happened to operations when COVID-19 arrived in 2020?
The team turned our commercial dishwasher factory into a disinfectant and sanitiser factory. We adjusted back machine manufacturing, deploying focus to rapid cleaning and hygiene product development. The company survived through teamwork with a "can do" attitude. Everyone pitched in, enabling the change and giving us a strong future.
What new products were created?
As a result of new customer requests, the team commenced building products outside our normal hospitality focus, into B2B and auto retail. In the last two years, over 230 SKUs, in 12 ranges in 6 different pack formats from 5 different factories, were brought to market. Most are still on the market.
How did the pandemic change your company ethos or mentality?
The impact of COVID provoked and built a sense of team work that is now unshakeable. It clarified that our role in the market is to innovate and provide products and ideas that help others and leave our world better today than yesterday.
What was the hardest part of the pandemic?
Personally, it was two-fold: watching the impact of the lock down-on our long-term hospitality customers, some of whom were in family businesses for decades but unable to reopen. Then, the heavy responsibility of navigating the company through unprecedented uncertainty, providing employment for the team and a future for the company.
And the best?
Also two-fold. It was a career highlight to work with our team over this time and witness the highest levels of commitment and cooperation - it set a new standard of what can be done. Secondly, the opportunities and relationships made under difficult circumstances have opened a bright future.
What is your operations outlook like now?
We are a very different shaped business through making these changes. Whilst the hospitality market is recovering, our emerging Zexa Clean business is on a steep growth curve for both the domestic and international markets. We will never be the same - in a good way!
Anything in the pipeline?
The team's whole focus has been on innovation and driving channel access, launching two cleaning tablet ranges (Ditch 3 in the B2B segment and Solvables in the Auto retail segment) in response to the war on single use plastic and carbon emissions.
Sirron just won Hunter Manufacturing Awards. What makes it unique?
Sirron has a 'forever' legacy structure. It will never be for sale, as Sirron exists to perpetually support the vulnerable and improve community life through donations and reward the efforts of employees through profit sharing. I'm not aware of another private company with a distribution structure like ours, where the lowest-level employee can have an equal share of profit to the highest-level employee. The founder's values drive how we behave and who we align with. For us, that means operating sustainably daily, making products that improve the world we live in, profits from which improve lives in the communities we support. It's a really strong 'why' and it's being pursued by people who wholeheartedly embrace and embody the values of the group. I'm so damn proud of our team. When we are clear about "why" we do things its fun and fulfilling.
How is Hunter industry performing?
I believe industry is getting back to normal - we just don't know what that is for us. Our future challenge will be dealing with a lot of moving parts of the economy. Inflation, increasing interest rates, staff shortages, wage increases, unreliable supply chains and higher inventory levels are all the exact opposite of how things were prior to March 2020.
