George Thorogood & The Destroyers (USA), with Hamish Anderson - Civic Theatre
UniMusic - Lizotte's
Bad Witch, The Spozeduh's, Chazzwazza - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sarah Yagaki, Statik, Georgie Winchester - Hamilton Station Hotel
Hussy Hicks, with Chris Cavill - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Come Together - The Music of The Beatles Orchestrated - Civic Theatre
Loretta, with Daphzie - Cambridge Hotel
Travis Collins & Dan Davidson (CAN), with Chelsea Berman - Exchange Hotel
Bowie Unzipped - Lizotte's
The Howlin' Rats & The Gundangs - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Jah Tung - Oriental Hotel
Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival ft. Middle Kids, Good Lekker, The Oompah Loompah Band, Berlyn, Austin Mackay, The Dead Maggies - Maitland Gaol
Vera Blue, with Becca Hatch - Civic Theatre
NTL Landmarks, with Not Good Not Bad, Chai Chester - Rogue Scholar
Saylor & The Flavor, with Cormac Grant - Stag & Hunter Hotel
K.I.M (Kim Moyes of The Presets, Someone's Friends, Tikabox, Jakesy Hustle, Funksei - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
James Thomson Band - Oriental Hotel
Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival ft. The Beautiful Girls, Fat Picnic, Chris Cavill, Liquid Zoo - Maitland Gaol
The Soul Movers - Wickham Park Hotel
Sam Reynolds & Co - Lizotte's
Emily A. Smith - Hamilton Station Hotel
Brrdman, Hamish McClure - Oriental Hotel
Seaforth - Cambridge Hotel
