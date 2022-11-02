Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

What's on: Newcastle and Hunter gig guide for November 2 to 7

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Blue brings her Mercurial album tour to the Civic Theatre on Saturday night. Picture supplied

WEDNESDAY

George Thorogood & The Destroyers (USA), with Hamish Anderson - Civic Theatre

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.