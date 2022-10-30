Man pleads guilty to manslaughter over death of three-month-old baby at Hamilton South

A MAN once accused of murdering and sexually assaulting a three-month-old girl at Hamilton South in 2020 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the baby's death.
Tre James Rudolph, 26, was expected to face a murder trial in NSW Supreme Court starting this week, but on Monday morning he was re-arraigned and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The DPP ordered there be no further proceedings on the charges of murder and sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.
According to police, emergency services were called to a unit in Fowler Street at Hamilton South about 10.40am on August 4, 2020, after a three-month-old girl was found unresponsive.
The girl was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Newcastle City detectives established Strike Force Giffen to investigate the baby girl's death and, after extensive inquiries, investigators went to a house at Maitland in December, 2020, and arrested Rudolph.
He has remained behind bars ever since.
The matter was adjourned until Friday to set a date for Rudolph to be sentenced likely in February next year.
