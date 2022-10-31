As an eight-year-old, I didn't know whether to feel relieved that in our village, just north of Dungog, fallout would be the main issue. I wasn't sure if it would kill us, or whether we'd just glow in the dark (green, like The Hulk?), or whether we'd be safe if we sheltered in the cliffside caves that abounded in the area until the (radioactive) dust settled. As an aside, Captain Thunderbolt (Frederick Ward, but he wasn't a relation) was reputed to have used some of those caves as shelter when he visited the area.