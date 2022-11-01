SOME of Australia's most renowned reds of the 1900s were called Hunter River burgundy and were blends of wines from Mount Pleasant and Tyrrell's vineyards.
Now Mount Pleasant, since 2020 part of the Medich family investment group, and the Tyrrell family wine company have re-created the wines, producing 2000 bottles of a 13.5 per cent-alcohol 2021-vintage shiraz-pinot noir blend that is being sold for $250 a two-bottle pack to members of the two companies' wine clubs.
The project is to celebrate two of the Hunter Valley's most historic vineyards - Tyrrell's NVC (New Vineyard Cuttings) and Mount Pleasant's Old Hill both planted in 1921.
The 100-Year-Old-Vines 2021 Centenary Collaboration shiraz is from Tyrrell's and the pinot noir from Mount Pleasant and the wines were vinified and matured at each winery before blending at Mount Pleasant in January this year.
The original Hunter River burgundies were a collaboration between two legendary Hunter wine masters in Mount Pleasant founder Maurice O'Shea and Dan Tyrrell, the eldest of the 10 children of the 1858 founder of the family wine business Edward Tyrrell.
Trained as a winemaker in France, Maurice O'Shea grew grapes and made wine at the Mount Pleasant estate in Marrowbone Road, Pokolbin, for 35 years.
Dan Tyrrell oversaw his first Tyrrell's vintage in 1889 and presided over 70 more up to his death at the age of 88 in 1959.
Production director and fifth generation Tyrrell's wine man Chris Tyrrell remembers his great-uncle Ian Tyrrell telling him of his teenage years when he would deliver wine to Mount Pleasant for Maurice O'Shea to use in his own Mount Pleasant blends.
"I am incredibly proud that now our two wineries could create this rare and unique wine, re-capturing the historic link between our two estates," he said.
It was serendipitous that the centenary wine shiraz came from the NVC vineyard next to the Pokolbin home where he and his family live.
Mount Pleasant general manager-chief winemaker, Adrian Sparks said Mount Pleasant and Tyrrell's had a long association with Maurice O'Shea, basing his wines on grapes from across the Hunter, often from Tyrrell vineyards.
"Years later we have come together again to create a wine synonymous with the Hunter, a shiraz-pinot noir blend made famous by O'Shea," he said.
"Our two pioneering wineries have created a blend that represent a moment in time, a century of grape growing and collaboration."
COST of living's way up so here's this budget-friendly Millon 2021 Impressionist Pinot Grigio from the Eden Valley. It's light gold in the glass and has grassy aromas and zingy pear front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows gooseberry, lime zest and sherbet elements and a finish of slatey acid. Buy on millonwines.com.au.
PRICE: $18.
DRINK WITH: salmon and dill quiche.
AGEING: drink now.
RATING: 4 stars
MADE and marketed by Dan Murphy's, the Winemakers Limited Release 2019 Coonawarra Shiraz has 14.5% alcohol, bright purple hues and potpourri scents. The front palate shows spicy blackcurrant flavour, the middle palate plum, glacé cherry, capers and mocha oak characters and the finish toasty tannins. It's at Dan Murphy's stores and website.
PRICE: $13.
DRINK WITH: lasagne.
AGEING: two years.
RATING: 4 stars
FROM WA's Pemberton area, the Silkwood Estate 2022 The Bowers Pinot Noir has 13.5% alcohol, ruby hues, rose petal aromas and juicy raspberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays pomegranate, cherry, cloves and savoury oak and a finish of minty tannins. At silkwoodwines.com.au and the Pemberton winery.
PRICE: $20.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
