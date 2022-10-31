CO-CAPTAIN Matt Jurman expects a reaction and warned that the Jets must be able to adjust on the run if plan-A is not working.
The Jets suffered their first loss of the A-League campaign, going down 2-0 to Western Sydney at Comm Bank Stadium last Friday.
"As a team, the performance wasn't where we want it to be," Jurman said. "Whoever the boss picks needs to be ready and the performance needs to lift.
"We need to have a reaction. That is what I am expecting from the boys on Friday night [against Melbourne Victory]."
Although far from poor, the Jets weren't able to play "their game" against a committed and aggressive Wanderers defence.
They made 61 entries into the final third but only managed 12 touches in the penalty box and crafted just four shots.
With striker Beka Mikeltadze on the bench, Reno Piscopo played as a false nine. However, he and Beka Dartsmelia weren't afforded the same space and time they had in the 3-1 win over Wellington in round two.
"We wanted a quick game," Jurman said. "We wanted to get the ball into our tens and make runs in behind. We just didn't get really going the whole game. Credit to Wanderers, they closed us down pretty well. They were aggressive on our boys in the middle and didn't lets us play the way we wanted to.
"If it is not coming off, we need to find ways how to do it during the game, not after the game. It is up to us to work our way out of it."
Mikeltadze trained strongly on Monday and is expected to lead the attack against Victory, who are coming off a scoreless draw with Brisbane.
"You always learn more from a loss," Jurman said. "It wasn't too big a backward step.
"There are a few things we need to work on, but we are still confident in what we are doing. We will keep playing the same way and just get better at it.
"It is about Friday now and focusing on that and trying to make things right."
Defender Jordan Elsey is available after serving a two-game suspension.
"Elsey will put his best foot forward to be starting," Jurman said. "It's good for the team to have that competition. It is good to have everyone on deck and pushing each other.
"Friday will be a big game. Hopefully we can play the way we want to play, put in a good performance and get a good result."
Carl Jenkinson, Dartsmelia and Callum Timmins picked up knocks and didn't complete training on Monday but are likely to be okay for the trip south.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
