Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Jets co-captain Matt Jurman expects reaction against Victory

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
October 31 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets co-captain Matt Jurman. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

CO-CAPTAIN Matt Jurman expects a reaction and warned that the Jets must be able to adjust on the run if plan-A is not working.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.