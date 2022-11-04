Hunter pubs recognised for excellence Advertising Feature

Attendees savour glory at the 2022 AHA Awards for Excellence held at held on Monday, October 24 at The Cutaway, Barangaroo. Picture supplied.

The team from The Prince of Merewether celebrated victory in two categories: Best Burger and Best Retail Liquor Outlet. Picture supplied.

Warners at the Bay were successful in the Best Regional Casual Dining (Northern) category. Picture supplied.

Hunter pubs were named some of the best in the state at the prestigious AHA NSW Awards For Excellence.

The venues, located from Newcastle to Lake Macquarie and Branxton, accepted the awards before an audience of 1500 hospitality industry leaders.

Held for the first time since 2019, the long-awaited event took place at The Cutaway, Barangaroo on Monday, October 24.

The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence are recognised as the most prestigious awards programme in the hospitality industry and honour achievement across a variety of categories including accommodation, dining, entertainment, marketing, social media, community service and talented employees.

Hunter pubs took home silverware in a range of categories including a dual win by The Prince of Merewether for Best Burger and Best Retail Liquor Outlet.

The Nags Head Hotel won Best Steak Sandwich, while Warners at the Bay was named Best Regional Casual Dining (Northern).

In its first awards participation since opening in 2020, Huntlee Tavern Branxton shared the win for Best Live Music Venue with far north coast contender the Beach Hotel Byron Bay.

"The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence is the pinnacle of our events calendar and celebrates the hard work and achievements of those in our industry," AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said.

"After missing this event for the past few years due to the pandemic, there has never been a better time to come together and recognise the resilience and innovation of our incredible industry. This stand-out list of finalists is proof that despite the adversity and impacts of COVID-19 our pubs are still some of the best in the world."

This year's awards also saw the inclusion of a new category - the People's Choice Award - won by the Collie Hotel, in Collie.

"We know communities are passionate about their local pub and this new category gives patrons a chance to have their voice heard," Mr Whelan said.