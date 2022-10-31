Boy hospitalised after being hit by truck at Islington

A boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a truck in Islington on Monday afternoon.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said the child, who is believed to be aged under 10, suffered leg injuries in the incident, however they were not aware what condition he was in.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital by ambulance.
The incident occurred around Clyde and Chinchen streets just after 3pm on Monday.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
