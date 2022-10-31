Newcastle Herald
Labor opposition leader Chris Minns in Newcastle to promote domestic manufacturing, but the biggest demand is a Stockton solution

By Editorial
October 31 2022 - 9:00pm
Chris Minns, centre, with Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp and Stockton representatives Lucas Gresham, Barbara Witcher and Callan Nickerson at the beach yesterday afternoon. Picture by Marina Neil

WITH the 2023 state election just five months away, Labor state opposition leader Chris Minns has moved into election mode, quietly confident, it seems, that the government of Premier Dominic Perrottet will be voted out of office next March, ending 12 years of Coalition rule.

