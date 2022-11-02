Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Reid's Reserve Swansea: Lake Macquarie council writes to state government for funds to repair seawall and remove asbestos

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 2 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reid's Reserve at Swansea Heads has been fenced off to the public for about two years. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

A PUSH to fix the seawall at Swansea could see Reid's Reserve reopened for the first time in about two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.