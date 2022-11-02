A PUSH to fix the seawall at Swansea could see Reid's Reserve reopened for the first time in about two years.
Severe storms saw waves overtop the wall, exposing asbestos material that required the park to be fenced off indefinitely.
Now, Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) wants the state government to step in - not only to fix the seawall but to raise its height and clean up any hazardous material.
Deputy mayor Adam Shultz said it's high time the seawall was restored.
"We've been waiting an excessively long period of time for the NSW Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office (MIDO) to make the required repairs to the seawall, I think it's been close to two years that there's been fencing around it," he said.
"I'm sure many people have seen that LMCC has plans to upgrade the playground within Reid's Reserve, which is a welcome benefit to many locals at Swansea Heads.
"It's hoped LMCC and MIDO will be able to coordinate the upgrades required to both the seawall and installation of the play equipment at Reid's Reserve simultaneously - this would finally allow the public and young kids back into their park."
Damage to the park first occurred in 2015 after a storm, but it wasn't until 2020 when waves overtopped the wall that asbestos material on site and near the seawall was exposed.
The council has plans to upgrade the playground at Reid's Reserve, and argues it needs MIDO to restore the seawall to ensure new infrastructure is protected in severe weather.
MIDO declined to comment on the matter until it has received a letter from the council.
Cr Shultz said he wants a commitment in writing that the state government will fund restoration of the seawall.
"It has been in a state of disrepair for several years," he said.
"Obviously council needed to erect that fending as a risk management tool, given the potential for material or waste to spread and potential damage to council's infrastructure."
He said the park is visited by travellers from Sydney who are interested in its links with European settlement history.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
