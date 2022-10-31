Man killed in head-on crash, second driver seriously injured

Newcastle Herald
Fatal crash on the Pacific Highway at Doyalson: police investigate

Updated October 31 2022 - 8:19pm, first published 8:10pm
A MAN has been killed and a second person seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Central Coast overnight.

