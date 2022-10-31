Man killed in head-on crash, second driver seriously injured

A MAN has been killed and a second person seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Central Coast overnight.
Emergency services were called to Pacific Highway at Doyalson about 8.30pm Monday. On arrival at the scene they found a northbound SUV and a southbound hatchback had collided head-on in the southbound lanes.
The driver of the hatchback, a 56-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 52-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
IN THE NEWS:
Officers from Tuggerah Lakes established a crime scene before Crash Investigation Unit officers took over.
Police are calling for anyone with information or dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Traffic was heavily impacted; check www.livetraffic.com for diversions and updated information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.