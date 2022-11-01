THE buzz is unmissable at Jets training. You'd be forgiven for thinking a swarm of bees are about to strike.
The noise hails from a drone flying above the training session. At the controls is one of Arthur Papas' support staff. Most drills are captured on film. It gives the coaches a different perspective on ball movement, different runs, space and connections.
By that afternoon, the footage has been edited and sent to each player on their mobile phone.
This week the footage has focused on connections and spacing as the Jets prepare to take on Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Friday night.
"The coaches are great at sending out videos on the training week and analysing it as we go," midfielder Angus Thurgate said.
"Most of the intel comes from the drone. In team meetings we have training footage up. We have opposition previews. You can't fault the preparation."
The Jets were too strung out in the 2-0 loss to Western Sydney Wanderers last Friday.
"That is one of the things the staff analysed and gave us feed back on - using the space better," Thurgate said. "We weren't finding ourselves in positions further up the field, where we could break them down. The distances between the midfielders and the attackers and the midfielders and the defenders was too large.
"We need to combine better up the field using our nine and wide players to better affect. Trying to build the play as a collective, not individually."
The loss to Wanderers was the Jets' first defeat after opening the season with wins over Perth (2-1) and Wellington (3-1).
"We got beaten by a better team on the night," Thurgate said. "In the first half, we let ourselves down by not being aggressive enough without the ball and being a bit sloppy with it.
"We have analysed it and identified areas that we need to improve on.
"It makes us hungrier. We can sit and dwell on it or we can make the most of the training week and get ready for a strong performance."
Victory are coming off a nil-all draw with Brisbane. They haven't netted a goal in three games but have been boosted by the signing on Tuesday of Bruno Fornaroli. The Uruguayan adds to a strike force that includes Chris Ikonomidis, Nick D'Agostino and Tom Juric.
"They are a great team. They may not have had the results to start the season but any team with tony Popovic as coach and the stars they have ... it will be a tough game."
"They will have a point to prove, at home especially.
"We will be working hard preparing best as we can to get a positive result."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
