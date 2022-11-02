Steel infinitely recyclable Advertising Feature

At InfraBuild's recycling sites, including the Hexham facility, scrap metals are sourced through local recycling solutions for households, local government, mining, demolition, automotive and waste companies. Picture supplied

Steel is a building block of society; our transport network, hospitals, schools, stadiums and homes are built on foundations of steel.

And steel will continue to play an essential role in helping shape our nation's future.

In fact, steel demand is predicted to increase significantly by 2050.

As Australia celebrates National Recycling Week, it's important to recognise one of steel's greatest qualities: it is infinitely recyclable. In fact, steel can be recycled to make new steel and upcycled to produce a higher quality of steel.

The primary way this is done is via electric arc furnace-based steelmaking processes, which many steel manufacturers globally are transitioning to - or preparing to transition to - as the industry pursues a decarbonised future.

InfraBuild has been using electric arc furnace-based processes to manufacture steel as part of its long-standing vertically integrated operations for almost 40 years. These operations comprise recycling, manufacturing and distribution and processing.

As more companies, globally, adopt these processes, demand for recyclable scrap metals will continue to grow.

At InfraBuild's recycling sites, including the Hexham facility, scrap metals are sourced through local recycling solutions for households, local government, mining, demolition, automotive and waste companies.

In the past year, these facilities have recovered about 1.4 million tonnes of recycled metals across the country.

InfraBuild then uses this scrap metal to manufacture steel billets at one of their two electric arc furnaces at Laverton in Victoria and Rooty Hill in New South Wales.

These billets are then used by InfraBuild and other fabricators to manufacture products which are used in everything from bedding springs and agricultural fencing to the reinforcing in large-scale projects, which in recent years has included the Sydney Metro and Brisbane's Cross River Rail projects.

This marks steel's full journey in the circular economy - steel that may have once been part of a fridge is shredded and combined with a host of other scrap metals to make new steel, which is then manufactured and sold back into the market in another product.

It is this notion of the circular economy which makes recycling so important. As more steelmakers adopt electric arc furnace-based methods like InfraBuild's, demand for scrap will continue to grow.

Which is why it's so important we all play our part to contribute to the circular economy by recycling steel appliances and products to help manufacture lower embodied carbon steel.