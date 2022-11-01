SONIA Hornery is by far the most honest and hardworking member of parliament. She has only ever worked hard for her constituents with no grandstanding or seeking accolades. Wallsend is lucky to have her representing them. Keep up the good work Sonia. For the record, I do not know Sonia and have never voted for her, but her public record speaks for itself. We need more politicians like her who are there working for the people they represent.