Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Sonia Hornery shines bright in political dogfight

By Letters to the Editor
November 1 2022 - 4:30pm
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery has accused the Labor-led Newcastle council of pro-privatisation policies in relation to the City of Newcastle's suburban swimming pools.

MANY thanks to Ian Kirkwood for making us aware of the simmering tensions within the ALP ("Branch hits out at Hornery'', Herald, 31/10).

