MANY thanks to Ian Kirkwood for making us aware of the simmering tensions within the ALP ("Branch hits out at Hornery'', Herald, 31/10).
It is alleged Ms Hornery has come under attack from the ALP branch, accusing her of disrespecting certain ALP members of the Newcastle branch.
It appears to me that Ms Hornery is being pushed out by her own party and although politics is a dirty game, most Wallsend people have the greatest respect for Sonia Hornery.
In my opinion she is one politician that is worth her "salt'' and is forever fighting for the community.
She may have been in the job since 2007, but many would hope she remains our local member for many more years to come.
Pressuring her to stand aside may be a big mistake.
I REFER to the article by Ian Kirkwood, ("Branch hits out at Hornery'', Herald, 31/10), regarding MP Sonia Hornery and the operations of council's running of suburban swimming pools.
One can only say Ms Hornery's ongoing commitment, communication and work ethic in the past 15 years on behalf of our community has been of the highest order.
Perhaps the Labor-dominated council should be encouraged to follow her ongoing commitment and work ethic.
SONIA Hornery puts representation of the people of her electorate first.
Having worked with Sonia over many years in many campaigns to improve our community, I have developed the utmost respect for her integrity, honesty, courage and work ethic.
In a world where too many see political roles as a means to self-aggrandisement, she is an ongoing breath of fresh air.
WHEN the "inflation rate" became the hot topic a few months back, it didn't take long for all quarters to get on the bandwagon demanding catch up.
At the same time the opportunists could see the chance to use this cover to further "legitimately" raise prices and increase margins for goods and services.
In particular I have noticed a popular 500g Dairy Soft butter product increase, in just three months, from $5.70, to $6.50 two weeks ago, to $7.50 today - a staggering increase of more than 30 per cent.
This confirms my suspicions that the commercial oligarchy of the major supermarket chains is using its control to reset all pricing structures, for their own gain, under the cover of the much politicised inflation crisis.
I'll bet a 30 per cent improvement does not go back to the primary producers or processors - an absolute scam.
I WONDER what, why or who is behind this insidious demand for a shipping container terminal in Newcastle when there is already approval for up to 1000 containers per week without a penalty being paid.
I doubt whether an area between Gosford and Port Macquarie on the coast, and Dubbo in the west, an area closer to Newcastle than Sydney or Brisbane would actually have the industry requiring 1000 containers per week.
These areas are mainly grain producing areas that ship their grain in bulk from the Carrington grain handling silos, "they don't require shipping containers".
Maybe the goodwill paid for an exclusive coal handling port would increase in value with an unlimited shipping container terminal, to me there is no other logical reason.
AS a union official for the AMWU, I serviced numerous members in the manufacturing of rolling stock. Our members consisted of boilermakers, fitters, vehicle builders and the numerous professional staff that built all types of rolling stock and locomotives, some still in existence.
I welcome the opposition leader's statement of building rolling stock and locomotives in Australia and hopefully Newcastle.
I have heard all these promises before and it wasn't only the conservatives who outsourced our manufacturing industry to cheaper overseas companies. Again, I welcome the Labor Party promise to build rolling stock in Australia, no conditions.
JOHN Ure, ("'Fraction' shows there's a fracture", Letters, 29/10), makes some good points on the dissatisfaction of surgeons, anaesthetists, obstetricians and gynaecologists at JHH.
It is important to keep in mind that in major hospitals, there are specialist medical staff in three major categories, medical, surgical and diagnostic.
Of these, the first two make up the majority of specialist staff.
If there are 479 doctors in the JHH workforce, even a simplistic analysis would suggest that the 250 medical specialists polled, most probably represented all of the specialist surgeons, anaesthetists, obstetricians and gynaecologist staff, and therefore 169 of 250 (67.6 per cent) responded, and more than 135 (54 per cent) said that they had been asked to change the clinical urgency category of patients.
That would suggest that there is indeed an issue that needs investigation.
IAN King quoted his electricity charges increasing 56 per cent, (Short Takes, 28/10). My latest electricity bill, estimated, has increased 106 per cent. Interesting, because during this billing period July 21 to October 20, my wife and I were away in Queensland for four weeks. We also have solar power.
How is this estimate calculated? Upon reading Energy Australia's terms and conditions it becomes apparent that they "may estimate electricity consumption and demand at a connection point. The responsible person must use a basis of estimation set out in the metering rules or generally accepted in the electricity industry".
So what are the metering rules? Further reading of the terms and conditions reveals that these rules include... "any applicable legislation, regulation or published network operator requirement as to the meter and metering services required at a connection". Any clearer now how they estimate? Perhaps they wave a magic wand.
Here is my suggestion for every person receiving such clearly preposterous estimates from Energy Australia or other energy service providers.
First, contact their complaints section and request a review for the meter to be actually read. Secondly, approach your local federal and state members to raise this issue in Parliament and seek clarification of what the applicable legislation is. If there is none, federal or state legislation should be introduced to prevent such blatant overcharging.
Our federal government has stated they want to lower energy prices, perhaps they could start by making it more difficult for energy providers to rip people off.
SONIA Hornery is by far the most honest and hardworking member of parliament. She has only ever worked hard for her constituents with no grandstanding or seeking accolades. Wallsend is lucky to have her representing them. Keep up the good work Sonia. For the record, I do not know Sonia and have never voted for her, but her public record speaks for itself. We need more politicians like her who are there working for the people they represent.
THOSE looking to play politics with Sonia Hornery and her position should tread carefully. She is what I believe to be the last of the true politicians who actually tries to represent her electorate for no personal gain. I'm sure the people of Newcastle will defend her.
BROELMAN'S View (31/10) depicts the 'cost of living' monster trick or treating some fearful homeowners, but he missed the monster's demon billionaire familiars capering and cackling at the huge profits they are set to receive from rising prices.
WHEN Mr Albanese takes the question of an Indigenous Voice to the Australian people at a referendum there will be three key historical dates as part of the truth telling in connection with the referendum. Those dates being 26th of January 1788, 1st of January 1901 and 27th May 1967.
HAVING taken a stand against Hancock Prospecting because of a 40-year old vile comment, our Opals netball team seem to now be happy to accept money from the Victorian government. Are we to believe the Victorian government's historic treatment of the Indigenous community was better than that of Lang Hancock? Or have our Opals decided it's better to live in the present than to dwell on past wrongs.
SO our precious netballers obviously have no issue with what the Victorian government may have said or done over past decades? I'm sure the taxpayers are interested to know if their government can find an extra $15 million to spend on virtue signalling rather than their ailing health system.
VERY funny the anti rearing bit recommendation from the vet for the Bay Butcher who is hard to lead on a reign, however my celebrity mates think it's something I should use at Mardi Gras.
I AGREE with Alan Metcalf, ("Sick of the ads? You bet", Letters, 28/10), that the volume TV adds has dramatically increased, particularly after the introduction of the additional free to air channels. TV shows were often timed to include ads as well as starting and finishing on the hour or half hour. Nowadays a show may go over the programmed time by 10 to 15 minutes largely due to the prolific number of ads. Thank goodness for the mute button.
