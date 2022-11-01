THE design of the Hunter's new $2.3 million Health Innovation Living Lab has been unveiled.
The purpose-built lab - part of the $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct - will provide a dedicated space for clinicians, researchers, students and industry partners to collaborate and drive healthcare innovations that result in real-world outcomes for rural and regional communities.
Professor Christopher Levi, director of the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct, the Health Innovation Living Lab is designed to unite government, business and academia to turn healthcare challenges into research projects that drive evidence-based solutions.
"It provides the opportunity for clinicians to be entrepreneurial about their clinical problem solving, and researchers the chance to innovate where they intend to implement," Professor Levi said. "Our initial focus will be geared toward four key areas where we know we can make the most impact for regional people. These include digital health, sustainability in healthcare, medical technology, as well as operations and logistics."
University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky AO, said the partnership was an extension of the university's "commitment to collaboration".
"We are delighted to partner with Hunter New England Local Health District on this project," Professor Zelinsky said.
"Our University has a longstanding history of collaborating with industry and businesses on projects that benefit our region and help us to be a region that stands tall on the national stage.
"The Health Innovation Living Lab will bring together leading researchers, industry experts, teachers and some of the most talented students in the country to solve real issues that will benefit both industry and community."
The Health Innovation Living Lab is expected to open in early 2023.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.