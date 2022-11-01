BELMONT Hospital has received a funding boost to alleviate some of the pressure on its emergency department (ED).
The hospital has been granted additional funding for three $7000 reclining chairs for the ED and a "Lucas auto CPR machine" to increase its capacity in "times of surge".
Member for Swansea, Yasmin Catley, said she wrote to Health Minister Brad Hazzard requesting the additional support after the latest Bureau of Health Information report showed 61.5 per cent of emergency patients were starting treatment on time - the "lowest percentage on record".
"This is critical funding to help take the pressure off our frontline health workers," Ms Catley said. "We know that our hospitals are under immense pressure that is not just leading to poorer patient outcomes, but burnout for our frontline health workers.
"The latest data showing the percentage of Emergency Department patients commencing treatment on time is the lowest on record, this is not an issue that arose overnight but over the last decade.
"I am glad to see the Health Minister took on board the concerns of the community and provided this funding. However more needs to be done to address the structural issues with our health system."
