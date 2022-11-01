Four rising stars in the hospitality industry have been awarded scholarships by the Hunter Culinary Association.
Isabella Jones, of Margan Wines & Restaurant, received the Eustralis Food Pastry Chef Scholarship at the association's seasonal lunch last week at Peter Drayton Wines.
The Rising Star Scholarship - which gives the recipient the opportunity to study for a Diploma in Hospitality Management at TAFE NSW, all expenses paid - was awarded to Petrea Apostolous of Customs House in Newcastle.
This year Scarborough Wines became a scholarship partner for the Front of House Award, and the winner of the $5000 scholarship was Benjamin Lawrence, for his "incredible commitment to his role at Muse Restaurant".
The runner-up was Taylor Hocking, of Margan Wines & Restaurant, who was awarded an all-expenses paid WSET Certificate 2 with Queensland College of Wine Tourism.
Each year the Hunter Culinary Association provides both experiential and financial support to the hospitality industry and recognises rising talent.
Association chair Gus Maher said the applicants this year "were of a super standard".
A chef's workshop took place before the seasonal lunch.
It was hosted this year by Luke Powell, head chef and co-owner of Bella Bruta in Newtown and LP's Quality Meats in Chippendale.
"We always host a workshop or demonstration, a kind of quasi teaching experience for all our junior chefs and interested guests at our seasonal lunch," Mr Maher said.
"It's a really great way for us all to connect, via our mutal love of food and the industry, and even industry stalwarts still get something out of each and every demonstration we offer.
"I think all of our committee - who are volunteers - get a real kick out of watching the next generation of chefs gleaning new experiences and ideas from their mentors."
