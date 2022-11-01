Paramedics and police responded to reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles around 1pm at Adamstown Heights Tuesday.
Initial reports suggested that at least one person was trapped in their vehicle, suffering injuries to their leg and chest, however this was later confirmed to not be the case.
Paramedics treated a man at the scene for grazes, as police and firefighters worked to divert northbound traffic around the scene.
Traffic was queued around 600 metres in both directions, with delays around five minutes, though the scene was quickly cleared and traffic returned to normal.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
