BEFORE the pandemic slammed the door on live music, something unexpected was happening in London.
The jazz scene was booming with a zest unseen in decades. A big part of that buzz was Ezra Collective and their acclaimed 2019 debut album You Can't Steal My Joy.
The members of Ezra Collective - TJ Koleoso (bass), James Mollison (saxophone), Joe Armon-Jones (keys), Dylan Jones (trumpet) and band leader Femi Koleoso (drums) - met as students of Tomorrow's Warriors, a youth jazz programme run by bassist and all-around British jazz icon Gary Crosby.
They bonded swiftly as a band of young talented musicians unbridled by the outdated conventions, elitism and the stuffiness of traditional jazz, and instead, they played with freedom and sheer joy.
And the joy was infectious in their potent mix of jazz, hip-hop, salsa, reggae and afro influences. The past two and a half years might have stunted Ezra Collective's momentum, but it's done nothing to stifle their enthusiasm.
Second album Where I'm Meant To Be takes the party grooves of its predecessor and ups the ante. It isn't a live album, but the regular use of ambient crowd noise conjures up that sense of communion, which is what Ezra Collective strives for.
Australian hip-hop star Sampa The Great lends her vocal talents on the opener, Life Goes On, a Ezra Collective mission statement driven by Koleoso's hypnotic salsa drumming and Jones' triumphant trumpet.
The rhythm section of the Koleoso brothers delivers a skin-tight afrobeat on Ego Killah for Jones' trumpet to etch out the mournful melody. Smile is the closest Ezra Collective lean into lounge jazz, but even so, Femi Koleoso's rhythms assure you'll be rocking out of your seat.
Not every song works. Live Strong is a blend of competing melodies which ends up disjointed. And the spoken-word tracks Words By Steve and Words Of TJ attempt to vocalise Ezra Collective's intentions, but they're clearer when they let the music speak for itself.
There's so many layers to Ezra Collective. They'll have even the biggest jazz sceptics reassessing their taste.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.