Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Pauline Hanson to appeal court order to pay former Hunter senator Brian Burston defamation damages

Updated November 1 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One Nation senators Brian Burston and Pauline Hanson are at odds over the party's position on company tax cuts. Photo: Alex Ellinghausen

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is challenging a court's decision ordering her to pay $250,000 for defaming Brian Burston despite the former Hunter senator having sexually harassed his staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.