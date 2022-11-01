Sophie Stokes stepped outside her comfort zone when writing her second cookbook, A Tasty Gathering: The Art of Bringing People Together.
Her first book, In Sofia's Kitchen: Mediterranean Flavours Down Under, was quite personal. It was Stokes on a plate: her favourite dishes, cooked for her favourite people. A Tasty Gathering continues that theme of togetherness but through different cultural lenses.
Stokes is officially launching the book this Saturday, opening the doors to her Fern Bay home and treating guests to a cooking demonstration and, of course, a feed. Entry is free, but you must register at eventbrite.com.au.
"In this book I wanted to celebrate humanity through seven different cultural feasts," she told Food & Wine.
"With each feast comes a guest writer's experience in their own family culture around food. My guests come from seven different walks of life - Greek, Italian, Tongan, Filipino, UK, Zimbabwe and Ghana. As you read each writer's account of celebrating with their family and friends, you may be like me and reach for the tissues. I found them very moving and heartwarming."
Each feast is a chapter, and each has 10 recipes: A Greek Easter; An Italian Christmas; An Arabian Night; A Mother's Day High Tea; A Father's Day Barbecue; A Picnic in the Park; and A Big Fat Mediterranean Feast.
"Every recipe has my twist to it. I wanted to make that my point of difference," she said.
"The book's format can be used for the different feasts throughout the year but the recipes can be created individually at any time of the year. You get the best of both worlds."
And her favourite recipes in the book?
"Now this is a hard question because I love them all but if I had to narrow them down to one from each feast I would have to say:
"My core value in producing these recipes is that they are easy and that everyone can have a go. For example, one of our Greek recipes is koulourakia (Greek biscuits that are plaited). My four-year-old grandson and six-year-old granddaughter are champions at rolling them and shaping them."
When she's not cooking, Stokes is sharing her love of cooking. She is an accredited teacher and teaches VET Hospitality at a private school in the Hunter Valley.
"This year I upgraded my Certificate lV Training and Assessment and Certificate 2 Hospitality qualifications. I may or may not go for my Masters in Teaching," she said.
Then there are her popular foodie retreats.
"I love offering them and the collaboration I have with Clarence River Bed & Breakfast is such a blessing," Stokes said.
"I love authenticity and I love connecting with people beyond the surface, so I always make room for each guest to share throughout our workshops. It's not a strategy but an overflow of who we are. We value people and value listening to their hearts.
"For the next 12 months, I hope to offer more foodie retreats and collaborate with local foodies to champion delicious food made from scratch - whether that's at home or in the local cafe. I also have a few projects in mind, collaborating with other creatives to bring them to life. Food and writing are my passions."
