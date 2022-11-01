A Greek Easter - the lamb because of the fun memories attached to watching my dad dedicate hours to turning that lamb by hand, but also, I am so proud of my husband who has learnt from my dad, and our son-in-laws who have learnt from my husband, how to prepare and cook a lamb on a spit and kept the tradition alive.

An Italian Christmas - I think I have to say the Sicilian meatball lasagna. Fresh pasta sheets, creamy bechamel, homemade passata sauce and tiny little meatballs all together in a baking dish make for a next level dish.

An Arabian Night - lamb shawarma wrapped in fresh pita bread is the best fast food you'll ever eat! I love the spices added - it's like a little dance party going on with every bite.

A Mother's Day High Tea - St Joseph's Pastries are to die for. Crispy choux pastry with a silky-smooth crème patissiere is worth the effort. But please don't open the oven while cooking the choux pastry!

A Father's Day Barbecue - slow-roasted citrus lamb pies made with tender lamb marinated in a spicy orange sauce and wrapped in a shortcrust pastry is mouth-watering.

A Picnic in the Park - Cherry Blossom Wheels take me back to my growing years racing to the corner shop to buy a Wagon Wheel. Homemade is next level. It's hard stopping at one.