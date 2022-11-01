Fatal crash: ute left road and hit a tree

A WOMAN has died and a man was hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash near Ravensworth.
Emergency services were called to the New England Highway following reports of a crash just after 8.20pm Tuesday.
Once at the scene Hunter Valley police officers located a Great Wall utility, which had been travelling eastbound and had left the road and hit a tree.
The driver of the utility, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.
Her passenger, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
