Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man shot in foot during dispute at a home in High Street, Greta

Updated November 1 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man shot in foot during dispute at Hunter home

POLICE are investigating a suburban dispute where a man was shot in the foot at a home in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.