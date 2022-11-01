Man shot in foot during dispute at Hunter home

POLICE are investigating a suburban dispute where a man was shot in the foot at a home in the Hunter.
Emergency services were called to a home on High Street at Greta following reports of a shooting just after 8pm Tuesday.
Police have been told a man, aged 38, was shot in the foot during a dispute at the home.
The man was taken to Maitland Hospital by 'an associate' for treatment to his injury, which was not considered life-threatening.
Detectives from Hunter Valley established a crime scene which has since undergone forensic examination.
Inquiries continue. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
