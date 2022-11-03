The walls of the new gallery space at The Creator Incubator, in Hamilton North, are not finished yet. They are raw wood-grain ply, waiting to be clad and painted white.
Artist Rob Cleworth, who is also a professional art installer for major galleries and museums, saw those unfinished walls as an interesting, experimental setting for his arresting paintings that recast academic and classical art forms within abstraction.
Cleworth's imagery, which masks-off the traditional narrative pictorial state binding it within a new narrative, is his response to the Me Too movement, which was formed as an activist response to sexual violence against women.
"Women being able to make a stand and finally seeing some of these men brought to account, that made me think again about the whole notion of masculinity and what it means to be a man in this world," he says.
At the time of the trial of former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, who faced sexual assault charges, Cleworth had been reconnecting with Baroque painting. In particular, he had been looking at the dramatically muscular work of a lesser-known painter, Jusepe de Ribera.
"There was an underlying violence to the way he depicted things," Cleworth says.
Examining these depictions of masculinity in culture, and thinking about "how our culture is still totally dominated by male, masculine power", led Cleworth to start painting from news media images of men who represent positions of power.
His exhibition, titled A Series of Abstractions, includes a portrait he has been working on for two years of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The face most represented in the exhibition is that of the late American real estate heir and suspected serial killer Robert Durst, who was convicted of the murder of his first wife decades after her death. Durst had earlier been charged with the murder of a neighbour, and just before his death was charged with the murder of a friend. Cleworth based his realist portraits of Durst on news reportage, in particular one photograph taken during his trial for the murder of his wife.
"I was struck by what a powerful image it was," Cleworth says.
The reference is Cleworth's way of commenting on, and subverting, privilege. In the paintings, Durst "just became another figure".
Cleworth has used oil paint for his classical-style imagery of faces and flesh, and traditional draped cloth, and has employed acrylics and spray paint in the gestural abstractions. Some of the faces and figures in the paintings are direct "quotes" from paintings by artists whose work has been influential in Cleworth's 37-year career.
One work is based on a very exacting copy Cleworth made of an 1880 painting by neoclassicist William-Adolphe Bouguereau, Flagellation of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Bouguereau was part of an academic movement that opposed modernity, particularly the Impressionist movement.
Cleworth, who grew up in Adelaide, had first seen Bouguereau's work at the Art Gallery of South Australia when he was a teenager. "It was anachronistic," he says, "but I loved the way he painted flesh. As a young oil painter, I was amazed by the technical brilliance, the luminescent skin."
Recently, he set out to make a life-size copy of Bouguereau's famous flagellation of Christ painting, as an exercise in the technical study of the painting's compositional elements and use of colour. It was almost finished when Cleworth felt the urge to "react" to the image and its depiction of a narrative that is at the centre of "monolithic cultural power". He masked off segments of the figures he had painted and then dragged thin veils of paint across the canvas.
"I just don't believe in this static depiction story, erasing and painting over is a way of breaking that singular narrative up," he says.
"There's something about grand narrative - beginning, middle, end - some sort of coherence.
"But I feel life's not like that, there's no grand narrative. We don't have static identities, we evolve over a lifetime. All of us are constantly shifting, we're constantly in a state of flux.
"That's what these paintings represent."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.