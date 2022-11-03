The face most represented in the exhibition is that of the late American real estate heir and suspected serial killer Robert Durst, who was convicted of the murder of his first wife decades after her death. Durst had earlier been charged with the murder of a neighbour, and just before his death was charged with the murder of a friend. Cleworth based his realist portraits of Durst on news reportage, in particular one photograph taken during his trial for the murder of his wife.