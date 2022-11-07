Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Austen beguiles in Tinder times with Newcastle Theatre Company's production of The Watsons

By Daniel Scott
November 8 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Campbell, Jarrah Webster and Bill Parry will bring Austen's unfinished work to the stage. Pictures by Joerg Lehmann

Summer is almost upon us, and after seemingly endless rain there is finally warmth and, perhaps for some, the frisson of romance in the air.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.