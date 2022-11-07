Summer is almost upon us, and after seemingly endless rain there is finally warmth and, perhaps for some, the frisson of romance in the air.
It is apt then that the Newcastle Theatre Company should be bringing its 2022 season to a close with a festive dating drama based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel The Watsons, adapted for the stage by Kathryn Attwood.
Running from November 11 to December 3, The Watsons melds all the typical Austen ingredients, including a gaggle of sisters looking for suitors, that will appeal to traditionalists, with a contemporary comic take based on our current "swipe right" (or should that be "swipe left"?) dating culture.
"In the modern world full of digital connections everything is measured, even our self-worth, on what we bring to a relationship," director Luke Aspinall says.
"It could be looks, it could be status, and money is always a factor.
"Every time someone swipes right on Tinder, we are judging a person solely on looks, and maybe a one line phrase that couldn't even begin to sum up a person.
"This, however, isn't new," says Aspinall, a Conda award-winning director embarking on his first production for Newcastle Theatre Company.
"Jane Austen had her characters 'swiping right' before the internet was even thought of, brief encounters leading to declarations of love and proposals, all based on anything but love."
So, in The Watsons we are drawn into a familiar Austen world of Regency period drawing rooms in which young, relatively wealthy, women and men are searching for an apposite match based on "two whole dances" in which to get to know each other, making judgements on arbitrary grounds.
An infectious sense of fun pervades this production, with the youthful cast clearly enjoying inhabiting Austen's characters and the gentle comedy of manners and pretence that come with them.
Much of the humour, invoking modern television series such as The Office, stems from situational and personal awkwardness, including one hilarious moment when Lord Osborne, an ill-at-ease "queer fish", attempts to sit down in a tiny space between two sisters during a visit, with the caddish but sought-after Musgrave, to the Watsons' Surrey home.
"I'm not a serious director," Aspinall says.
"In this production of The Watsons I have attempted to bring in some humour that pokes fun at the societal norms of the time, and to draw a line through to current culture where love is a concept and a commodity that can be traded at the flick of a wrist."
The Watsons is also, of its time and typical of Austen, something of a feminist tract, showing how women can take power in a rarefied world where they seemingly have none.
The work's central character, Emma Watson, beautifully played by Jarrah Webster, takes control of her fate by staying true to her romantic convictions, holding firm against societal pressure from, among others, her older sister, spinster Elizabeth (a spirited Kirsty Horton).
"Austen must have been such a cynic," Kate Dun, the show's production manager, says.
"Her way of looking at relationships was scathing."
As with any period drama production, authentic costumes are important.
The Watsons designer Michele Taylor has created 75 per cent of them from scratch, sewing "non-stop for the last three weeks", Aspinall says.
"It's a balancing act between ensuring the accuracy of the period and underlining the contemporary elements," the director says.
While The Watsons' only content warnings concern "Regency frocks, duelling with manners and the shameless pursuit of money", production manager Dun is intrigued to see if there is any "Bridgerton effect", with the promise of simmering sexual tensions from a different era luring younger audiences into the theatre.
"The truth is that the medium may have changed, but situations haven't," Aspinall says.
"I am a certified love cynic.
"I don't believe it exists, and even if it did, it is more of a transactional exercise.
"In short, you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours.
"When you see the modern scramble of love, and money, and looks, it all looks the same as it did in Austen's time," he says.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.