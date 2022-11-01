Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle's Anika Butler scores World Cup try as Papua New Guinea savour historic win at women's tournament

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 2 2022 - 12:32am, first published November 1 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Anika Butler. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle's Anika Butler has scored her maiden World Cup try as Papua New Guinea made history at the international rugby league tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.