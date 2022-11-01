Newcastle's Anika Butler has scored her maiden World Cup try as Papua New Guinea made history at the international rugby league tournament.
Butler crossed late in a 34-12 victory for PNG over Canada in England on Wednesday (ADST), icing a first-round result and marking the Orchids first ever win in women's competition.
PNG debuted at the women's World Cup in 2017.
Butler's was one of seven tries for the Orchids at Headingley with fullback Martha Molowia nabbing a double.
The winger received a short pass in full flight on the far touchline around 30 metres out before swerving inside to beat one defender and racing away to collect four points in the 78th minute.
PNG led 8-6 at half-time.
England won the other game overnight, easily accounting for Brazil 72-4.
PNG next face Brazil on Sunday (4am ADST).
The Knights NRLW squad has five players named across three different nations for pool matches on Thursday morning (ADST).
Caitlan Johnston starts at prop and Yasmin Clydsdale on the bench as Australia open against Cook Islands, which includes Kiana Takairangi at lock.
Shanice Parker and Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly are listed at centre and five-eighth respectively for New Zealand, who tackle France.
