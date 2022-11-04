Newcastle Herald
Your guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley

November 4 2022 - 11:00am
Yes, it's that time of year again. The Christmas Lights Spectacular has returned to Hunter Valley Garden.

SATURDAY

The Olive Tree Market 9am to 3pm, Civic Park, Newcastle. The biggest line-up of stallholders this year.

