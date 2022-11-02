LETTERS: Taxis aren't supposed to be ambulances

I HAVE just read in the Newcastle Herald that the NSW Labor leader Chris Minns, who will likely become the next NSW Premier after the March election, had a "quick meeting" at the Surf Club, ('Sandstill: Minns says Labour 'under pressure' to produce Stockton policy', Herald, 1/11). I would like to know why this meeting was apparently so secretive that only three people from Stockton- businessman Lucas Gresham, Callan Nickerson, from the surf club, and Barbara Whitcher from the community group, were there. This is in no way a criticism of those three people. We have had hundreds of Stockton residents form an SOS sign on the beach, numerous well-attended meetings and a 10,000 signed petition go before parliament, yet when the likely new NSW Premier comes to Stockton for the first time only three people know about it. I personally think that is a disgrace and a slap in the face of the many fellow Stockton residents who would have turned up to show their support.