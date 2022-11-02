LETTERS: Taxis aren't supposed to be ambulances

EARLIER this week, I had to carry yet another person to a hospital in my taxi as they were told that an ambulance would be over a two-hour wait.
This is not acceptable, though I am always available to help any person where and when I can. We did have an excellent ambulance and casualty service in NSW, but what has gone wrong? I am not equipped to give any emergency care on the way to the hospital, even if I knew what to do.
As we check the details we find it is not completely a staffing level but it is what the ambulance drivers must do is the problem and that is that they must sit outside casualty with their person on the stretcher waiting to be attended to by the doctors and staff at the hospital. The staff at the hospital are working hard but cannot do the work that needs to be done at the rate it comes in. So the fault is not completely there.
We have a brand new hospital up Maitland way and the government chose to shut down the old Maitland Hospital. Is the hospital in danger of collapse? No not at all it is just a bit old.
As the population grows there needs to be a lot more beds available in hospitals to keep pace with the population growth.
We need a lot more physical bed space and beds in our hospital system; we need a lot more staff in our hospital system; we need a lot more emergency treatment facilities with a lot more qualified staff to take care of the demands for emergency health care. When all that happens we can assess whether we have enough ambulances and ambulance personnel; yet we do not find the increased funding needed in health care to be in the budget!
We need a new fully funded plan to fix health care.
I COULDN'T agree more with Phil McLeod's comments, ("Transition needs project management plan", Opinion, 1/11), on the lack of an engineering plan for the switch to renewables.
The other engineering aspect that has not been defined is the amount of back-up power to be provided by the battery installations. If weather conditions aren't favourable will batteries do the job for three hours or three days?
The big plan is also lacking in financial detail. Almost every day we read about the billions being invested in renewable plans and battery plans.
With all those billions coming from private investment, how can renewable power bills be less when these people will be looking for a return on their investment and make a profit?
Nobody has defined what the actual cost or savings will be for individual households. What will be the real effect on export income and employment? It is all pie in the sky "it will be cheaper". But will it?
I SUGGEST we are now suffering a Tony Abbott anti-dividend, being the hustle and rush and alarm and awkwardness now imposed on us by at least a decade of relative inaction in transition planning.
So praise and hallelujahs for Phil McLeod when he calls for the renewable transition to be planned, using well understood and standard project management processes, ("Transition needs project management plan", Opinion, 1/11).
Mr McLeod clearly groks the immensity of the project. A multi-decade effort using the work of many many people, great stores of treasure, scarce valuable materials, and influencing the lives of all people.
My view is if standard project planning methods are used, in a form that Mr McLeod would approve of, then we have a spectacular chance of achieving a happy and prosperous and affordable renewable future. Else, if the transition is approached in a disingenuous, haphazard, or reactive way, then we could face a future of pain and disruption. Pain and disruption brought about by an unplanned version of the transition. An undesirable transition that is imposed unyieldingly by external forces. Forces that cannot be negotiated with.
As an experienced project manager, Mr McLeod could agree that a huge part of any good project management plan is 'project definition', which can be a long, potentially contentious, and expensive negotiation between all and multiple and varied parts of society. But, done it must be, long before any Gantt chart is sketched out. We hope "this work would be well underway".
THE Reserve Bank has hiked official interest rates another 0.25 per cent in an effort to slay the inflation dragon. This is the seventh interest rate rise since May, ("RBA warns of more pain to come", Herald 2/11).
Australia has experienced two supply shocks: energy and fruit and veg. One is due to the war in Ukraine. The other is due to flooding. Both are beyond government control. So, the RBA and the federal budget, aim to cut the cloth to suit the person, i.e, cut total spending or demand to fit available total supply. Despite Australians' high level of indebtedness, interest rate rises so far haven't been enough. People's consumption spending hasn't declined enough. The RBA has warned that a further interest rate rise will almost certainly be necessary before the end of the year. With the end of COVID restrictions, people are still spending up their savings, shopping and eating out like never before.
Monetary policy is as much about psychology as the availability of money and credit. If the RBA applies the interest rate brake too hard, we could end up in recession with serious job losses in 2023. If the RBA doesn't apply the interest rate brake hard enough, then we could become inured to inflation - just expect more significant price rises, as they did in the 1980s.
The 'soft landing', is in between recession and entrenched inflation. A 'soft landing' in economic activity, is the aim of both monetary and budgetary policy. A 'soft landing' allows the economy to keep chugging away with an inflation rate within the RBA's target range of 2-3 per cent. Achieving a 'soft landing' is a difficult gig. Who would be a central banker?
I HAVE just read in the Newcastle Herald that the NSW Labor leader Chris Minns, who will likely become the next NSW Premier after the March election, had a "quick meeting" at the Surf Club, ('Sandstill: Minns says Labour 'under pressure' to produce Stockton policy', Herald, 1/11). I would like to know why this meeting was apparently so secretive that only three people from Stockton- businessman Lucas Gresham, Callan Nickerson, from the surf club, and Barbara Whitcher from the community group, were there. This is in no way a criticism of those three people. We have had hundreds of Stockton residents form an SOS sign on the beach, numerous well-attended meetings and a 10,000 signed petition go before parliament, yet when the likely new NSW Premier comes to Stockton for the first time only three people know about it. I personally think that is a disgrace and a slap in the face of the many fellow Stockton residents who would have turned up to show their support.
THE current debate on the price of electricity is important. But is it the most important concern? If supply reliability is a problem, and power restrictions and blackouts are regular, how important is price then? How much are you prepared to pay?
YOUR article by Phil McLeod, ("Transition needs project management plan", Opinion, 1/11), deserves a second reprinting for all those who missed it. Essentially what the author is saying is every man and his dog is talking about climate change and energy transition, but where is the national plan outlining what needs to be done, how it is to be done, who will be doing it, when will it be done and how much will it cost?
IF Philip Lowe, the Reserve Bank Governor, has a mortgage, it would be interesting to know what rate he pays on his loan.
IN politics there are the show-ponies and the doers. Sonia Hornery MP is one of the no-fuss doers and has the respect and admiration of all people within Wallsend and many outside her boundaries. I hope the Labor Party values her contribution and example. Perhaps the upwardly mobile political set would be better served to follow her example.
SONIA Hornery puts representation of the people of her electorate first. Having worked with Sonia over many years in many campaigns to improve our community, I have developed the utmost respect for her integrity, honesty, courage and work ethic. In a world where too many see political roles as a means to self-aggrandisement, she is an ongoing breath of fresh air.
WELL said Nick Maguire, (Short Takes, 27/10). I used to live on a very busy street, and almost constantly dealt with heavy traffic noise, (as I knew I would, having done the sensible and logical thing before moving, ie, research into the area). Within the first month, I got used to it. I also used to live right near a pub, and, once again, not only was I well aware of the fact that it was there, but common sense dictated that it was very probable that I would hear associated noise from the pub. I knew what to expect, so I never ever made any noise complaints about the pub and if I did, I would have been ashamed of myself.
I SHOULD have known better. Backed Knights Order in the Melbourne Cup. Let down yet again.
ARE eggs harder to crack cleanly with no shell fragments in the mix or am I more fragile these days?
