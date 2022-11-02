LETTERS: Taxis aren't supposed to be ambulances

Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Taxis aren't supposed to be ambulances

By Letters to the Editor
November 2 2022 - 5:30pm
EARLIER this week, I had to carry yet another person to a hospital in my taxi as they were told that an ambulance would be over a two-hour wait.

