A disused electricity substation on a wedge of land between Stewart Avenue and Gordon Avenue will be revived as an outdoor café under plans lodged with City of Newcastle.
An application before the council seeks to convert the dilapidated 1923 substation in Turnbull Street, Hamilton South, into a kitchen overseen by a "two-hatted chef".
The café would retain two large trees on the triangular site and have outdoor seating for about 15 customers inside a new fence.
Property records show a company owned by Newcastle real estate agent Peter Aloupis and Buildcert director Kaine Tarlinton bought the block last year.
The development application proposes the business will open from 7am to 2pm seven days a week.
"The re-imagining of an obsolete and decaying electrical substation into a community asset and meeting place, with a focus on providing a high-quality café dining experience, is emblematic of the changes our city has embraced in recent times," the development application says.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
