Wallsend's bonus point swing amid push for one-day final

WALLSEND have now experienced both ends of the bonus point so far this season.
After clocking back-to-back triumphs with an extra sweetner, the Tigers had one pegged back with a heavy loss on Saturday and sit third overall on the Newcastle District Cricket Association ladder.
Wallsend (16 points) are just in front of upcoming opponents Charlestown (15) with both sides needing a result to have any chance of jumping pool leaders Stockton (21) and qualifying for the Tom Locker Cup final at No.1 Sportsground next Sunday (November 13).
The Tigers and Charlestown also require undefeated Stockton to be beaten by winless Toronto.
Ironically, it was Stockton (1-65) who knocked over Wallsend (64) convincingly last start to skip ahead with a double play in the early race for the one-day title.
Without that bonus point swing, the margin between Stockton and Wallsend on the competition table would have been three rather than five.
In the two rounds prior the Tigers cruised to victory on both occasions, reeling in Waratah-Mayfield (9-124) just one down inside 18 overs after dismissing Toronto (133) well short of 4-291.
Wallsend welcome back former captain Nathan Price, who has scores of 75 and 62 not out from his two innings.
Charlestown have Andy Saville replacing Jed Dickson while Stockton look set to be unchanged.
Joseph Price returns for Wests (21), well in front of the other group. City (14) are just within striking distance.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
