KAHIBAH and Ron Hill ovals are both poised to see top-grade action for the first time this season.
The venues, housed by Charlestown and Toronto respectively, have experienced issues during 2022-23 but each is listed as part of Saturday's draw.
Following a wash out and two away fixtures, Charlestown moved last weekend's clash against Hamwicks from Kahibah to Charlestown, the club's second ground, with their first-choice field still recovering from a soccer campaign and large amounts of rainfall over an extended period.
However, the Magpies are hopeful of returning to Kahibah Oval when they host Wallsend in round five, which doubles as the last chance for either side to potentially qualify for the Tom Locker Cup final.
"Barring any big downpour we should be back there," Charlestown captain Daniel Arms said.
Toronto have been scheduled to play at Ron Hill Oval twice and are yet to set foot on the club's headquarters.
Half the round was washed out a fortnight ago, but most recently the Kookaburras and Waratah-Mayfield were the only game not to go ahead.
A storm on Thursday left the ground unplayable, photographs depicting a "lake" in the outfield, and the 40-over encounter was called off Friday night.
Toronto, who have three draws and a bonus-point loss next to their name, are supposed to be at home to defending premiers Stockton this weekend.
* LACHLAN Rail was named player of the final as City defeated Cardiff-Boolaroo at No.1 on Sunday and claimed the SG Moore Cup.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
