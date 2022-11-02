A clean technology company has lodged plans with City of Newcastle for a $12.7 million carbon capture demonstration plant at Kooragang Island.
The Newcastle Herald reported last year that Mineral Carbonation International (MCi) had won a $14.6 million grant from the former federal government to help fund the plant.
MCi, a joint venture between Orica and the Greenmag Group with support from University of Newcastle, will produce manufacturing and construction materials such as concrete and plasterboard at the new plant on Orica's Kooragang site.
The company describes the Newcastle project as a "world-first mineral carbonation mobile demonstration plant".
A Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) report last year found the "cost competitiveness of mineral carbonation in the near-term can drive opportunities to utilise waste from heavy industry and mining, lock away CO2 for the long term and lower the carbon intensity of the building industry".
MCi says the plant will have "direct access" to about 250,000 tonnes of captured carbon dioxide from Orica's manufacturing operations.
It was one of six new carbon capture projects funded nationally in regional areas to accelerate development of the technology in Australia.
"MCi uses carbon engineering processes to transform captured CO2 emissions from most industrial sources into solid materials that can be used to manufacture a range of low-carbon building and construction products," MCi board member Jez Smith told the Newcastle Herald last year.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
