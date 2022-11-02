Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewether surfer Morgan Cibilic keeps Championship Tour hopes alive with first-up win in Brazil Challenger Series event

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 2 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic prevailed in difficult conditions to produce an opening-round heat victory at the Corona Saquarema Pro in Brazil and progress to the round of 48.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.