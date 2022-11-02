Newcastle Herald
Comment

Member vote on the merger between Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank, creating a $20-billion-plus financial force for the Hunter

By Editorial
November 2 2022 - 9:00pm
Greater Bank chair Wayne Russell yesterday. He will chair the new combined entity, Greater Newcastle Mutual Group Ltd. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

YESTERDAY'S merger vote by eligible borrowers and savers at Newcastle Permanent the Greater Bank has been rightly described as an historic step for both institutions - local champions who at the same time know that treading water is no option in an age when the digital revolution is changing the very face of finance.

