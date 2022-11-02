Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Permanent, Greater Bank merger approved by members vote: Here's what it means for banking in Australia

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 2 2022 - 7:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE $20-billion-plus merger of Newcastle Permanent and the Greater Bank was approved at respective members' meetings Wednesday, with the historic tie-up timed to start in March next year after formal approval from the financial regulator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.