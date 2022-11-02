BRUNO Fornaroli is in the top five all-time goalscorers in the A-League and one of the finest imports to grace the competition.
Of his 82 goals, 12 have been scored against the Newcastle Jets, which along with Adelaide is his highest tally against a club.
Three weeks after the Jets shut down Fornaroli in a 2-1 win over Perth Glory, they are set to face the hired gun again on Friday night, only this time the striker is at Melbourne Victory.
Having parted ways with the Glory last week - well after the A-League transfer window closed - Fornaroli was expected to have to wait until the next window in January to join Tony Popovic's team.
However, with Jason Geria and Matthew Spiranovic both sidelined indefinitely, the Victory have signed Fornaroli as an injury-replacement, meaning he's available for the clash at AAMI Park.
Victory, who were linked to Fornaroli the same day he was released, have failed to find the back of the net in the past three matches, despite boasting former Manchester United star Nani and Socceroos attackers Chris Ikonomidis, Tom Juric and Nic D'Agostino.
A-League clubs have a $2.5 million salary cap but there are a number of concessions and allowances which can be exploited.
"We know that we are an underdog," Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske said. "You play against good teams like Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City. We know they have a bigger budget than us but we try and carry the Newcastle spirit into those games.
"Being fiercely competitive is part of our DNA and part of this town's DNA. We know we are up against it. That is part of the fight. This season we have demonstrated that we are serious competitors. We will back ourselves to take them on."
Popovic lured Fornaroli to Perth for his second season at the helm in the west in 2019-20. The striker responded with 13 goals - his equal most productive campaign.
Jets co-captain and defender Matt Jurman said Fornaroli would add a different dimension to the Victory attack but was confident of restricting whoever they deployed up front.
"Bruno is a quality player. He is good at holding the ball up and is a proven goal scorer," Jurman said. "Whoever Poppa has up front will be a good test for us at the back and as a team.
"We are looking forward to it. Whoever he puts there doesn't matter. It just means a different name for us to look forward to shutting down."
Daniel Stynes, who made his Jets debut off the bench in the 2-0 loss to Wanderers at CommBank Stadium last round, spent three years alongside Fornaroli in Perth.
"Bruno is a top, top, top player. In addition, he is a top guy," Stynes said.
"The way Perth set up, didn't suit him as much.
"He can hold the ball up and bring others into play. He will be a massive addition to any club."
The Jets are coming off a 2-0 loss to Western Sydney in which their attack was restricted.
In all three games, the Jets have encountered teams trying to stifle their up-tempo, free-flowing attacking game.
"Perth came here with five at the back," Stynes said. "Wellington tried to sit a bit deeper. When teams spot that we can play through a press and get out quite easily, they will drop.
"It is up to us to work around it and penetrate them in different ways.
"An early goal always helps. Naturally teams have to open up more and then we will be able to push on.
"When we score first, we are very dangerous. We saw that particularly against Wellington and we could have had a few more.
"We need more forward runs and more attacking intent.
"With Victory being at home, I don't think they will be trying to camp in. They will try and play."
Meanwhile, the Jets are hoping to organise a series of friendly games during the four-week break for the World Cup.
They have locked in a game with Melbourne City in Tamworth on November 26.
"We are planning to get some serious competition," Mattiske said. "There are conversations happening in relation to Sydney teams and potentially Melbourne teams.
"We want to carry momentum when we hit the main part of the season."
