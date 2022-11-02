Coach Tommy Anderson was happy if Newcastle won one game of the new-look Regional Bash last summer.
This campaign, he believes they have the team to take it out.
The Blasters are set to open their Regional Bash claims when the northern pool of the women's T20 NSW Country competition is played at Tuggerah on Friday and Saturday.
The tournament took on a carnival format for the first time last year with the top two sides from northern and southern pools progressing to a finals series.
Newcastle bowed out in the semi-finals stage last season.
"Last year we just wanted to win one game, this year we want to win the whole tournament," Anderson said.
"We made the semis through a couple of good individual performances.
"The girls in the team this year are bit older and bit more experienced. Nearly all of them play in Sydney."
They include Wests all-rounder Clare Webber, who is still only 18 but opens the batting for Northern Districts in NSW Premier Women's Cricket and previously captained the NSW Country under-15 team.
"She's had 18 months off with HSC and to do a bit of travel," Anderson said.
"She lost a little bit of love for cricket but has come back and is playing first grade at Northern Districts in Sydney and doing quite well. She can bowl medium pace and off spin if we require, and she's probably going to do some keeping as well."
Newcastle's 14-player team will be led by Newcastle City captain Kirsten Smith, who has represented NSW Country.
The 23-year-old has opted not to play in Sydney this summer due to work commitments but Anderson expected her to be a key player in the Regional Bash.
"Kirsten is having a bit of a break from high-level cricket so that will probably refresh her a little bit, and hopefully she can come through and do some damage in the middle order somewhere for us," Anderson said.
Smith, who has previously captained Northern Districts, is only playing in the Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) competition this summer.
"I'm keen to play that representative cricket again and it's just an opportunity to play more cricket with your mates, so I'm really looking forward to it," Smith said.
"We've got a good side with up-and-coming local talent, so it will be good to showcase that talent and what our competition it all about.
"We absolutely want to make it to the next stage again [of the Regional Bash] and then hopefully go on for the win this year."
The Blasters also feature Bush Breakers Allison McGrath, Abbey Taylor, Emma-Jayne Howe and Jaclyn Vickery as well as several players who are expected to earn selection in NSW Country youth teams.
Newcastle play Northern Inland on Friday then Central Coast and Coffs Coast on Saturday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
