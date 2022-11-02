Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Blasters are targeting NSW Country Regional Bash glory: Women's T20 cricket

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests all-rounder Clare Webber heads up a strong Newcastle batting line-up for the Regional Bash northern pool carnival at Tuggerah starting Friday. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Tommy Anderson was happy if Newcastle won one game of the new-look Regional Bash last summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.